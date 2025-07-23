10 more Gazans starve to death in last 24 hours amid Israeli siege: Health Ministry

Malnourished Palestinian girl Seela Barbakh receives treatment at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip (REUTERS Photo)

Ten more Palestinians died of starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Hospitals in Gaza recorded 10 new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition in the past day," the ministry added in a statement.

The latest fatalities brought the death toll from starvation since October 2023 to 111, the ministry added.

Since March 2, Israel has stalled on implementing a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and has kept Gaza's border crossings shut, leaving humanitarian aid trucks stranded along the frontier.

Israel has killed more than 59,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.