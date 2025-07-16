Mosul International Airport reopens in Iraq following restoration

According to Iraq's official news agency INA, the opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Defense Minister Thabet Abbasi, and Mosul Governor Abdulqadir Dakhil.

Sudani stated that the airport would become "fully operational" in two months.

With this reopening, Mosul International Airport becomes Iraq's seventh air hub, following Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Kirkuk, Sulaymaniyah, and Erbil.

Originally built in the 1920s by the British as a military airfield, Mosul Airport was later converted for civilian use but remained inactive for many years. During the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, American forces used the facility as a military base.