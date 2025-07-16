Germany blasts Israel strikes in Syria, warns of instability

Germany on Wednesday criticized Israel's airstrikes on southern Syria, urging Tel Aviv to refrain from actions that could destabilize the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner said at a news conference in Berlin that Germany is closely following the situation in Syria, including recent unrest in Suwayda province and Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian forces.

"We are calling on all sides to refrain from taking steps that could destabilize Syria," Wagner told reporters when asked about the airstrikes. "It's clear that Syria must not become a plaything of foreign powers, that Syria's sovereignty must be safeguarded," he stressed.

Wagner added that Israel "must have an interest in a stable Syria" and in an effective Syrian government that ensures security for all population groups across the country.

"The main priority must be that the government in Damascus is able to act and can also ensure security in all parts of Syria," he said. "And to achieve this, it must, of course, involve all population groups in the process. Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved," he said.



