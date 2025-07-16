 Contact Us
News Middle East Drone attacks hit three oil fields in northern Iraq, causing damage

Published July 16,2025
Three oil fields in northern Iraq were struck by bomb-laden drones early Wednesday, causing significant damage to infrastructure but no casualties, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) said.

In a statement, the KRG's Ministry of Natural Resources condemned the attacks on the Tawke, Peshkhabur, and Ain Sifni oil fields in Zakho and Duhok.

"Although the attacks did not result in any casualties, they caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the fields," the statement read.

According to the statement, two explosive drones struck the Peshkhabur oil field between 6.00 am and 6.15 am local time (0300-0315GMT), followed by a third drone hitting the Tawke site around 7.00 am (0400 GMT).

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.