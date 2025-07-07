Israeli army kills 10 more Palestinians including toddler in Gaza Strip

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since early Monday, according to medical sources.

Six people, one of them a toddler, were killed and 15 others injured in a strike that targeted a clinic-turned-shelter in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

In the southern Gaza City, the Israeli army struck a residential apartment in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, resulting in the death of a Palestinian and injuring several others, medical sources and witnesses said.

A medical source from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said three people were killed and others injured when the Israeli army targeted a house in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

Four others sustained critical injuries after the Israeli army hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, the source added.

The Israeli army has killed more than 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.

US President Donald Trump, who will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House later on Monday, said he believed a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could happen this week.