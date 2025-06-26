Iran partially reopens airspace following ceasefire with Israel

Iran on Thursday announced the partial reopening of its airspace following a ceasefire with Israel.

"The airspace of the eastern half of the country has been reopened for domestic and international flights, as well as flights passing through Iran's airspace," Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said on X.

Akhavan said that the flights from Mehrabad Airport in Tehran and Imam Khomeini International Airport, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the capital, are not permitted until further notice.

The announcement came after a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel, which ended 12 days of intense clashes between the two arch-foes, sparked by Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear and military targets on June 13.





