19 killed, dozens injured by Israeli army across Gaza Strip

At least 19 civilians were killed and dozens injured by the Israeli army on Thursday morning in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

The official news agency Wafa reported that the Israeli army targeted a home in western Gaza City, killing six people and injuring 20 others.

Five other Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City. The bodies and the injured Palestinians were transferred to the Al-Shifa Hospital in the same city, Wafa said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that three people were killed and others injured by Israeli army fire near the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern enclave, killing five people and injuring a number of others, the PRCS said.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



