IRANS PARLIAMENT VOTES TO SUSPEND COOPERATION WITH IAEA

The Iranian parliament Wednesday morning voted to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will suspend its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency until the security of nuclear facilities is guaranteed," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the parliament, said in a statement, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.

"Iran's peaceful nuclear program will progress at a faster pace," he added.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim vehemently denied by Iran.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran to end their conflict.



