Gaza death toll passes 56,100 as Israeli war on Palestinians continues unabated

A smoke plume rises following an Israeli air strike on a building in eastern Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on June 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At least 56,156 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 79 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, with 391 people injured, taking the number of injuries to 132,239 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 5,833 victims and injured 20,198, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.