Israeli forces kill at least 50 more Gazans

At least 50 civilians, most of them people trying to reach food, were killed, and over 200 others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu that 37 people lost their lives in Israeli army fire while waiting near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza and in a strike on a house in eastern Gaza City.

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that it had received 146 people injured, including 62 critically, by Israeli fire at an aid distribution point in Salah Al-Din Street in central Gaza.

According to witnesses, several bodies are still scattered on the ground near the Netzarim Corridor with medics unable to recover them due to the Israeli shelling.

Eight more people were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, medics said.

Three other people were killed and others injured by Israeli shelling on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in northern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said.

The source added that the bodies of two people killed in previous Israeli attacks were retrieved in Khan Younis.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, at least 503 Palestinian aid seekers have been killed and 3,000 others injured by Israeli fire in Gaza since May 27.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 56,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.