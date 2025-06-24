 Contact Us
News Middle East Iran denies Israeli claims of missile fire, vows ‘resolute response’ to any further attack

Iran denied launching missiles into Israel after the ceasefire and warned of a strong response to any new Israeli attacks. The Supreme National Security Council called the ceasefire a victory forcing Israel to halt aggression.

Published June 24,2025
Iran denied Israeli claims on Tuesday of launching new missiles into Israel after a ceasefire and vowed a resolute response to any new assaults on the country.

"Iran has not launched any missiles toward occupied Palestinian territories in the past few hours," the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, for its part, vowed to respond decisively against "any act of aggression" by Israel.

"We achieved a victory that forced the enemy to accept defeat and unilaterally halt its aggression," the council said in a statement.