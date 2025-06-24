Iran denies Israeli claims of missile fire, vows ‘resolute response’ to any further attack

Iran denied Israeli claims on Tuesday of launching new missiles into Israel after a ceasefire and vowed a resolute response to any new assaults on the country.

"Iran has not launched any missiles toward occupied Palestinian territories in the past few hours," the Iranian Armed Forces said in a statement cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, for its part, vowed to respond decisively against "any act of aggression" by Israel.

"We achieved a victory that forced the enemy to accept defeat and unilaterally halt its aggression," the council said in a statement.





