Israeli President Herzog deflects on halting strikes, cites Iranian missile attacks

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has described the US attack on Iran as a "historic" and "brave" move, while stopping short of confirming any direct role by Israel in the decision.

In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Herzog said he did not know the full operational details but insisted that "the Iranian nuclear program has been hit substantially."

When pressed on whether Israel had asked US President Donald Trump to carry out the attack, Herzog stated: "We decided to leave it to the Americans."

He also denied having prior knowledge of the assault, claiming: "I was woken up when it happened."

Asked whether Israel will now halt its own operations targeting Iran, the president did not give a direct answer.

Instead, he pointed to ongoing hostilities, claiming: "Iran is firing missiles at Israeli territory, and we have to do whatever it takes to defend ourselves."

Herzog added that resolving the crisis would require broad diplomatic engagement. "The way to do it is, of course, to deal with it on an international level and make sure that there is an exit strategy."

The situation in the region further deteriorated after US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that American forces carried out "very successful" airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, amid growing fears of a broader conflict in the region.

The US targeted Iran's nuclear sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

Following the US strikes, Iran called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to condemn the US aggression and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.