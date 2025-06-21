Israel claims intercepting drone launched from Iran over northern regions

The Israeli army claimed Saturday that its air force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched from Iran following alerts in several northern areas of the country.

According to a statement by the Israeli army, the drone triggered sirens between 8.46 and 8.52 am (0546-0552GMT) in the Beit Shean Valley, Samaria, Wadi Ara, and surrounding areas and the UAV was successfully shot down before reaching its target.

The statement did not specify whether the drone caused any damage or injuries. There has been no immediate comment or confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the claim.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





