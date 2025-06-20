Israel says it carried out 300 airstrikes on Gaza over past week

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it has conducted over 300 airstrikes across the Gaza Strip over the past week.

"Militants, military buildings, weapons depots, and anti-armor and sniper launch sites" were targeted in the attacks, the army claimed in a statement.

It also claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ali al-Agha, a senior commander of the Mujahideen Brigades, in central Gaza.

The Mujahideen Brigades, established during the early stages of the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2000, is a Palestinian faction focused on ending Israeli occupation.

The Mujahideen Brigades has not yet commented on the Israeli claims.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





