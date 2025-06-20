Iranian forces shoot down 2 Israeli drones over Tehran

 Contact Us
Iranian forces shot down two Israeli drones over Tehran amid ongoing clashes, as the death toll rises with hundreds killed and injured on both sides since last week's escalating strikes.

Published June 20,2025
Iranian forces shot down two Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Tehran, the country's capital, Iranian media reported on Friday.

A kamikaze drone was destroyed in the Shahr-e Rey district, south of Tehran, and a mini drone was brought down near the Tehran Oil Refinery, the local Mehr News Agency reported, citing an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) statement.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

The death toll in Iran has risen to at least 639, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has said, while more than 1,300 are wounded.