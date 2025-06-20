Iran launches missile attack on Israel

Iran launched a missile attack targeting Israel on Friday, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA.

The report did not specify the targets or scale of the attack.

However, the Israeli army said its defense systems have been activated following missile launches from Iran.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that 25 rockets were fired from Iran towards Israel.

It added that Iranian rockets fell in six locations in the greater Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba areas in central, northern, and southern Israel.

Israeli emergency services said one person was seriously injured and another sustained moderate wounds from shrapnel.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that explosions were heard in central Israel as Iranian missiles were intercepted.

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.





