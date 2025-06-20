Hezbollah: We stand with Iran against U.S. and ‘cancerous’ Israel

"Iran has the right to defend itself, and the peoples of the region and the free people of the world have the right to stand with the great leader and with Iran in one trench." Hezbollah leader Sheikh Qassem said in a statement on Thursday.

"We in Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance are not neutral between Iran's legitimate rights and independence and the falsehood of America and its aggression, and with it the cancerous tumor of Israel and the arrogant powers."

Iran-backed Hezbollah has stayed out of the clash between its patron Iran and nemesis Israel after a conflict with the Jewish State last year left the group battered and its charismatic leader Hassan Nasrallah dead.