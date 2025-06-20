EXPLOSION NEAR NORWEGIAN DIPLOMATIC RESIDENCE IN TEL AVIV: NORWAYS STATE BROADCASTER

An explosion occurred near the Norwegian diplomatic residence in Tel Aviv, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday evening, according to state broadcaster NRK.

"There were no injuries among embassy staff," Tuva Bogsnes, head of communications at the ministry, said in an email to NTB, Norway's national news agency.

According to Bogsnes, Norwegian authorities have been in contact with the embassy, and Israeli police were present at the scene Thursday evening.

The safety of our staff is "our highest priority," Bogsnes added.

Citing an Israeli journalist's claim, NRK reported that a grenade was thrown at the Norwegian ambassador's residence in Herzliya, just north of Tel Aviv.