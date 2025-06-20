34 Palestinians, including those waiting for aid, killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza

At least 34 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in two Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The first strike hit Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near Al-Shohada Junction in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, killing 23 people and wounding dozens, according to the Al-Awda Hospital.

In a separate attack, 11 more Palestinians were killed when an Israeli strike hit a residential building in Deir al-Balah, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 55,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



