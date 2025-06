Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Israel is preparing to strike "very significant targets" in Iran, Kan public broadcaster reported.

Speaking to reporters, Katz added that an evacuation warning would be issued ahead of the strikes in Iran.

He said the Fordow nuclear facility is "an issue that will certainly be addressed," and that Israel is "on the verge of destroying" more than ten nuclear-related targets in Tehran, citing the air force's aerial superiority.