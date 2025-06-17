Israeli army kills 45 more aid seekers in southern Gaza Strip

At least 45 more Palestinians were killed Tuesday in a new massacre committed by Israeli forces against civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Gaza Health Ministry said the victims were targeted at the Al-Tahlia roundabout in Khan Younis, where crowds had gathered to receive aid. It added that dozens of those wounded were in critical condition and had been transported to Nasser Medical Complex.

"The emergency rooms, intensive care units, and operating theaters at Nasser Hospital are severely overcrowded due to the large number of casualties," the ministry said, warning that medical teams were operating with severely limited supplies of life-saving medications and equipment.