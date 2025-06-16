UN rights chief urges de-escalation amid Israel-Iran tensions

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday expressed deep concern over the recent military escalation between Israel and Iran, calling for restraint and a return to diplomacy.

"The military escalation between Israel and Iran is deeply worrying," Turk said as he presented his annual report to the 59th Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He urged all parties to engage in "urgent diplomatic negotiations to end these attacks and find a way forward."

Turk emphasized the need for both sides to respect international law, particularly in relation to the protection of civilians caught in conflict. "I call for full respect of international law by both sides, in particular the protection of civilians in densely populated areas," he said.

His remarks come amid the latest escalation, following Israeli strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles that caused Israeli casualties and property damage.