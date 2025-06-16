Israel shuts several embassies worldwide over fears of Iranian retaliation: Report

Security barriers are seen in front of The Embassy of Israel on June 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

Israel has decided to close several embassies and diplomatic missions around the world in anticipation of a potential retaliatory attack by Iran, the local Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported Sunday.

The newspaper said that some Israeli diplomatic missions and consulates worldwide will be closed due to concerns over an Iranian response that could occur "anywhere, at any time."

It confirmed that "the security establishment is preparing for a possible Iranian response, and in addition to tightening the security of senior officials, some diplomatic missions around the world may remain closed."

"In Israel, it is believed that Tehran will attempt to act, including through terrorist cells," highlighted Yedioth Ahronoth.

The report also noted that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Shin Bet internal security agency are currently facing a real crisis in devising a safe mechanism to repatriate tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad.

"Alongside the closure of several embassies and consulates around the world, the security establishment is on high alert, with increased security measures being implemented for top Israeli political, security and intelligence officials," it said.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes Friday on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 13 people have been killed and more than 370 injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran's Health Ministry said that 224 people have been killed and 1,277 injured since the Israeli attacks started Friday.