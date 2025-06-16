At least 224 killed, over 1,000 wounded in Israeli strikes on Iran: Health Ministry

At least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,000 wounded since Israel launched attacks on Iran, Iran's Health Ministry announced early Monday.

"224 Iranian citizens were martyred and more than a thousand others were injured as a result of the attacks launched by the Israeli entity on sites inside the country during the past three days," the semi-official Mehr News Agency quoted the ministry as saying.

Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesman for the ministry, said the total number of dead and wounded had reached 1,481.

Among the casualties, 1,277 were taken to university hospitals for treatment, while the wounded were discharged after receiving medical care.

More than 90% of the injuries occurred among civilians, including women and children, Kermanpour said in a social media post.

The casualties follow escalating tensions after Israel launched strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles and drones against Israeli targets.