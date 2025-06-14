JERUSALEMS OLD CITY QUIET FOLLOWING RETALIATORY STRIKES

There are barriers at the steps leading down to Damascus Gate - one of the main entrance points to the Old City in Jerusalem.

The Israeli soldier at the border guard post tells the few tourists hoping to go into the Old City that everything there is closed.

Once through the next barriers at the huge arch of Damascus Gate, this is borne out by the unusual quiet of the labyrinth of ancient alleys.

Usually, you have to take care not to be run over by a teenager on a scooter or trailer pulled by a shopkeeper. But this morning, almost all the shops are shuttered up.

A few fruit stalls, spice shops and butchers' are open, but the usual vibrant bustle is missing.

And the hundreds of Muslim worshippers hurrying to Al Aqsa mosque to pray are also absent, as access has been temporarily closed for security reasons.