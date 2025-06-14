Israeli strike on Fordow nuclear site caused minor damage

Iran said Saturday that Israel's recent attack on the Fordow nuclear facility near the city of Qom caused only minor damage and did not result in any nuclear contamination.

Speaking to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi provided updates on the status of the country's nuclear sites following the attack.

"There is no significant damage in the targeted areas at Fordow. We had anticipated such a scenario and had already moved a substantial amount of equipment and materials offsite," he said.

"As a result, there was no large-scale damage, and there is absolutely no concern regarding radioactive contamination."

Kamalvandi also confirmed that no casualties occurred at any nuclear facility across the country.

"There have been past incidents where our nuclear industry was harmed, but we rebuilt it each time — even stronger than before."

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 others.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.





