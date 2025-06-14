Israeli military chiefs say ‘path to Iran paved,’ announce new airstrikes

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said Saturday that the path to Iran is now clear, announcing new airstrikes on the capital Tehran.

During a security assessment amid ongoing hostilities with Iran, they both declared that "the path to Iran is paved," according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to plans, Israeli Air Force planes will strike targets in Tehran, they added.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in the Iranian capital Tehran on Friday, killing 60 people, including 20 children, according to Iran's state-run media Press TV.

In the early hours of Friday, Israeli forces attacked Iran, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing over 104 people, including top military commanders and scientists, and injuring nearly 380 people.

According to reports, Iran responded with ballistic missiles targeting several areas across Israel, killing three people and injuring over 170 others.



