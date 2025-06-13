Israeli foreign minister says he held talks with European counterparts after attack on Iran

Israel's foreign minister said Friday that he held phone calls with several of his European counterparts following Israel's overnight attacks on Iran.

In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Gideon Saar began contacting foreign ministers worldwide during the night after Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran.

An emergency operations room was established at the ministry, and Israeli diplomatic missions around the world have been instructed to defend the strikes in the media, it said.

Speaking with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Saar said Tel Aviv made the decision to attack at the last minute, after all other options were exhausted, and that the Cabinet reached the decision unanimously.

Citing the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on violations by Iran, Saar said Israel had no other choice, claiming his country faces difficult days ahead.

The top Israeli diplomat also spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani about the strikes, as well as related issues including Gaza and a potential cease-fire and prisoner exchanges.

In a call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Saar warned that Iran's nuclear and long-range missile programs pose a growing threat.

He claimed Iran is now the world's leading missile producer and accused Tehran of seeking to destroy Israel.

He also claimed Iran's long-range missile program also threatens Europe.

Saar also spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, during which he outlined Israel's goals in launching the strikes.

He said Israel will continue to act until what he described as "existential threats" are eliminated, thanking Barrot for France's supportive statements.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran early Friday, targeting its nuclear program and military facilities and killing several top commanders and scientists. Iran's leadership has vowed a harsh response.