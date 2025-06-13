Israeli forces attack Fordo nuclear facility: Iranian media

This handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies and taken on February 12, 2025 shows an overview of the Fordo (Fordow) uranium enrichment facility, south of the capital Tehran. (AFP Photo)

The Fordo nuclear facility was targeted amid ongoing Israeli attacks, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Friday.

Two explosions were heard near the Fordo nuclear plant, and two specific points within the facility were reportedly struck.

Separately, other Israeli airstrikes hit a position in the city of Fardis, located in the north-central province of Alborz, according to the official Press TV.

At least 104 people were killed and 376 others were injured in large-scale Israeli strikes that targeted the capital, Tehran, Tabriz city, and East Azerbaijan Province, according to Anadolu's count based on local media reports.

Israel launched a massive attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. The strikes killed senior Iranian military officials as well as nuclear scientists.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment" and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he had given Iran "chance after chance to make a deal" and urged it to make one now "before it is too late."

The escalation casts doubt over the future of nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which were being mediated by Oman. The sixth round of indirect talks, scheduled for Sunday, is now likely to be canceled, according to sources familiar with the matter.