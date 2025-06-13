7 injured as Iranian missiles hit 7 locations in Israel: Officials

Security personnel react at an impact site following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 13, 2025. (REUTERS)

Iran launched a retaliatory missile attack on Israel, with Iranian projectiles striking seven locations across the country, Israeli military sources said on Friday.

Israel's Army Radio reported that emergency teams are operating at the impacted sites and that work is continuing in the affected areas.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed that seven people have been injured in the attacks so far.

The Israeli military said dozens of missiles had been launched from Iran and that air defense systems were working to intercept them.

Due to the missile launches, alarms continued to sound across various parts of Israel throughout the incident, signaling a heightened state of alert nationwide.