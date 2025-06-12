UN nuclear watchdog finds Iran in breach of nuclear obligations

A view of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) laboratories in Seibersdorf, Austria, May 26, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog concluded Thursday that Iran is violating its non-proliferation obligations, prompting the agency's Board of Governors to adopt a resolution declaring the country non-compliant with its international nuclear commitments.

For the first time in 20 years, the resolution proposed by France, the UK, Germany, and the US found that Iran is not complying with its non-proliferation obligations and has failed to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on undeclared nuclear materials.

The resolution, passed by the agency's 35-member board, comes amid growing international concern over Iran's nuclear activities.

Diplomatic sources said 19 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against it. Eleven countries abstained.

Pointing to Iran's "inability" to confirm the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, the adopted resolution could also result in a referral to the UN Security Council.

Condemning the IAEA resolution, Iran announced that it will establish a new enrichment facility as a response.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday expressed "grave concern" over the scale of Iran's uranium enrichment, warning that the country's current stockpile is dangerously close to the level required for a nuclear weapon.

The IAEA resolution comes amid indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman, in a bid to find a path back to a nuclear agreement following the US' 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The next round of talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat, Oman's capital. The main sticking point remains Iran's uranium enrichment program.

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the program is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.