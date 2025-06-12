Iran starts large-scale military drills as regional tensions escalate

Iran launched a new series of large-scale military exercises on Thursday amid rising regional tensions over its nuclear program.

In a statement, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the drills aim to enhance the military's deterrent power and rigorously assess their combat readiness.

Local media said that the military maneuvers will place particular emphasis on monitoring and responding to potential enemy movements.

The military exercises come amid US media reports suggesting that Israel was planning military action against Iran over its nuclear program.

On Wednesday, the US ordered the voluntary departure of nonessential employees and military families from some locations in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that American personnel face evacuation because regional locations "could be a dangerous place."





