2 Israeli soldiers wounded by RPG fire in southern Gaza

Two Israeli soldiers were moderately wounded Wednesday in Khan Younis in southern Gaza after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) struck the tank they were traveling in, according to Israeli Army Radio.

It marked the second reported incident in Khan Younis within hours.

Earlier in the day, Israel's Channel 13 reported that two Israeli soldiers were moderately injured by Palestinian gunfire in the same area, without providing further details.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced that one of its fighters had successfully sniped an Israeli soldier using a "Ghoul" rifle in eastern Khan Younis.

The group also said that its fighters observed an Israeli helicopter landing to evacuate casualties but gave no further information.

According to official Israeli army figures, 866 soldiers have been killed since the start of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, including 424 since the beginning of the ground offensive on Oct. 27 that year.

The total number of wounded has reached 5,844, including 2,705 since the ground invasion began.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

As Israel has continued to close all Gaza's border crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





