Israeli forces kill 1 Palestinian in West Bank

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, a special unit of the Israeli army carried out the raid in Tammun. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that one of its ambulance workers, who was on his way to assist the wounded, was injured by shrapnel from live ammunition.

The statement also noted that Red Crescent teams in Nablus provided medical assistance to more than 80 Palestinians—over 55 of whom were affected by tear gas fired by Israeli forces. Others sustained injuries from live bullets and beatings.

Just a day earlier, the Israeli army announced it had killed two Palestinians and that four of its soldiers were wounded in a separate assault in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported treating 27 individuals in that incident—five with injuries and 22 affected by tear gas.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, there has been a marked increase in arrests, raids, and attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Although a ceasefire was declared in Gaza and came into effect on January 19, the Israeli military launched a new operation named "Iron Wall" in the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp on January 21.

The attacks soon expanded to include Tulkarem, Tubas, and the refugee camps in those areas.