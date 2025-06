Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday morning stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in the occupied East Jerusalem.

In a brief statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said that Ben-Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex under the protection of the Israeli forces.

The latest intrusion into the Al-Aqsa complex was the eighth by the far-right minister since he joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in 2022.