Israeli army kills 20 more Palestinians seeking to reach Israeli-backed aid distribution point in Gaza

The Israeli army on Wednesday killed 20 more Palestinians near an Israeli-backed aid distribution point in the central Gaza Strip, as Israel's genocidal war continued in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Citing medical sources, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that 20 people were killed and dozens of others injured by Israeli fire near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim Corridor area.

On Tuesday, the Gaza local authorities' media office said the Israeli army has killed over 160 Palestinians seeking to get aid from the Israeli-backed aid distribution points in Gaza since its launch of the mechanism on May 27.

The Israeli mechanism has been widely rejected and criticized by the international community, including the UN.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army also killed four more Palestinians in a drone strike on a tent for displaced people in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.