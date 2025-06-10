UN COMMISSION SAYS ISRAELI ATTACKS ON GAZAS SCHOOLS, CULTURAL SITES AMOUNT TO WAR CRIMES, EXTERMINATION

Palestinians inspect the damage at a school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, May 12, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Israeli forces have destroyed over 90% of Gaza's educational facilities and more than half of its religious and cultural sites in what UN investigators said Tuesday amounts to war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination.

In a report, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said Israel's attacks represent a "widespread and relentless assault" on the Palestinian people, with "more and more indications that Israel is carrying out a concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza," according to commission chair Navi Pillay.

More than 658,000 children in Gaza have been out of school for nearly two years, while airstrikes, shelling and deliberate demolitions have decimated schools and universities, the report said. The commission documented Israeli soldiers mocking Palestinians and their education before destroying institutions, and found that Israeli forces repurposed facilities like Al-Azhar University's campus as military bases or even synagogues.

The report also detailed the destruction of 10 key religious and cultural sites in Gaza, which investigators say were civilian in nature and had no apparent military value.

"Attacks on cultural and religious sites have deeply impacted intangible culture, such as religious and cultural practices, memories and history," Pillay said.

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the commission found Israeli settler violence, military raids, and movement restrictions severely affected over 806,000 Palestinian students. It also accused Israel of profiting from appropriated heritage sites and blocking Palestinian access.

The commission called on Israel to end its occupation, halt all attacks and settlement activity, and comply with international law. It also urged Palestinian authorities and Hamas to ensure that civilian infrastructure is not used for military purposes.

The report will be presented to the Human Rights Council on June 17.