Deaths of Gaza aid seekers caused by 'deliberate choices' that systemically deprived 2M people: UN relief chief

The UN relief chief on Wednesday condemned repeated attacks on Palestinians seeking food in the Gaza Strip, saying the deaths are the result of "deliberate choices" that have "systemically" deprived 2 million people of essentials.

"The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat," Tom Fletcher said in a statement. "Emergency medical teams have confirmed treating hundreds of trauma cases."

"Yesterday alone, dozens were declared dead at hospitals after Israeli forces said they had opened fire," he noted.

Stressing that "this is the outcome of a series of deliberate choices that have systematically deprived 2 million people of the essentials they need to survive," Fletcher echoed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' demand for "immediate, independent investigations."

"These are not isolated incidents, and the perpetrators must be held accountable," he said.

Fletcher emphasized that "no one should have to risk their life to feed their children."

Calling for urgent action, he demanded Israel open all border crossings and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid.

"We have the teams, the plan, the supplies and the experience," he said.

"Let in life-saving aid at scale, from all directions. Lift the restrictions on what and how much aid we can bring in. Ensure our convoys aren't held up by delays and denials. Release the hostages. Implement the ceasefire."

"We value the support of more and more member states who are joining our call: Let us work," he added.