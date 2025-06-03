Ultra-Orthodox parties threaten to topple Netanyahu over draft law

Israeli ultra-Orthodox parties have threatened to dissolve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government over delays in passing legislation exempting Haredi Jews from mandatory military service, local media said on Tuesday.

According to Maariv newspaper, the Agudat Yisrael Party plans to submit a bill to dissolve the Knesset (Israel's parliament), which would effectively bring down the government if approved.

The party awaits guidance from senior rabbis of its United Torah Judaism (UTJ) coalition group, Degel HaTorah, before taking action, the daily said.

UTJ bloc, comprising both parties, has made the conscription exemption bill a condition for remaining in the government. While Netanyahu supports the legislation, he seeks to secure a sufficient parliamentary majority for its passage.

The lawmakers of the ultra-Orthodox parties are expected to meet Tuesday with Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein to review the bill's details.

Following their meeting, the lawmakers will hold consultations on Wednesday with leading rabbis to take a decision on continuing their participation within the coalition, the newspaper said.

The Haredi parties in the coalition-Shas and United Torah Judaism-have long opposed mandatory military service for religious school students. They have threatened several times to exit the government if the new draft law is passed.

The ultra-Orthodox community has been protesting the draft law since the Israeli Supreme Court ruled last June that they must enlist. The ruling also bars financial support for religious institutions whose students refuse to serve.

Haredim account for about 13% of Israel's 10 million citizens. They oppose military service on religious grounds, arguing that studying the Torah is their primary duty and that integration into secular society threatens their religious identity and community cohesion.

For decades, Haredi men have received repeated draft deferments on the basis of religious studies until they reach the exemption age, currently set at 26.

The Israeli opposition has accused Netanyahu of attempting to pass legislation exempting Haredim from service to satisfy coalition partners and avoid a government collapse.