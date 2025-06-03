Israeli army kills 24 Palestinians waiting for aid in Rafah

At least 24 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli attack early Tuesday, targeting civilians awaiting humanitarian aid at an Israeli-designated aid distribution site in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

A statement by the Gaza Health Ministry said the fatalities occurred in the "Al-Alam" area of Rafah, where displaced Palestinians had gathered to receive assistance, noting that the toll is preliminary as many of the injured are in critical condition.

This marks the latest deadly incident by the Israeli army to target Palestinians who were trying to get aid through the Israeli-introduced aid mechanism that came into force on May 27.

The Israeli military has not immediately commented on the Rafah strike, which occurred amid intensified and deadly operations across the Gaza Strip.



