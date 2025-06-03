3 Israeli soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers were killed and two others injured during operations in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced Tuesday morning.

According to a military statement, the soldiers died Monday evening when an explosive device detonated near their vehicle in the Jabalia area.

The troops belonged to the Rotem Battalion of the army's Givati Brigade, the statement said. Palestinian fighters reportedly planted the explosive device that struck the vehicle carrying the five soldiers.

The deaths come amid Israel's continued military campaign across Gaza, which began in October 2023. Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has pressed on with its genocidal war that killed nearly 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.



