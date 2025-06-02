Türkiye ready to take any step to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Turkish FM Fidan

The second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks began Monday in Istanbul, with Türkiye serving as the facilitator.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered the opening speech at the meeting, which brought together delegations from Russia and Ukraine at the historic Ciragan Palace.

Fidan said the priority is to achieve a lasting peace between the two countries.

"Türkiye stands ready to take any step necessary to facilitate the process," he added.

This meeting marks the second round of negotiations hosted by Türkiye, following the May 16 session in Istanbul, where the parties agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each and outlined their positions on a potential cease-fire.

The sides also committed to continuing dialogue to de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

Ankara has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv throughout the war and has repeatedly offered its mediation to facilitate dialogue and peace efforts.