Israeli army destroyed over 240 Gaza residential units in recent days: Media office

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on June 1, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli military has demolished more than 240 residential units in the Gaza Strip in recent days, intensifying a systematic campaign to displace civilians and destroy communities, the Gaza government's media office reported on Sunday.

Gaza Media Office Director General Ismail al-Thawabta told Anadolu that the intensified targeting of residential buildings reflects Israel's "scorched-earth policy aimed at emptying cities, destroying livelihoods, and creating widespread fear and societal shock."

"This criminal behavior shows a premeditated intent to expand genocide and enforce forced displacement of unarmed civilians," he said.

The destroyed units housed entire families, including children, women, and the elderly, with no military targets present, contrary to Israeli claims, al-Thawabta asserted.

He described the attacks as a clear message from Israel: "Surrender or face total annihilation." However, he added: "This message is rejected and will not succeed. Our Palestinian people, who have endured for decades, will not be broken by occupation bulldozers or missiles."

He urged the international community to act immediately to halt "this ongoing bloody madness in Gaza."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.