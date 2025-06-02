After Assad’s exit, refugees begin journey back to war-torn Syria

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the end of decades-long authoritarian rule in Syria, thousands of Syrian refugees are beginning to return home, despite widespread destruction. Many had endured years of hardship in refugee camps under harsh conditions. Now, with peace gradually returning, displaced Syrians like Mohammad Rahmon and Al-Rezzaq Mohammed are choosing to rebuild their lives on the ruins of their homes in villages such as Kafar Sijnah.

"We lived in extremely harsh conditions in refugee camps. But now we thank God that our land was liberated," said Mohammad Rahmon, who returned after six years abroad to the village of Kafar Sijnah, south of the Idlib countryside. "We are returning to our home country even if it was destroyed."

Though war damage and looting have left towns devastated, returnees say the dignity of living in their homeland outweighs the suffering of displacement. Assad's flight to Russia in December marked the collapse of the Baath regime, with transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa now leading the country toward recovery.