NETANYAHU: WORLD MUST ACT NOW TO STOP IRANS NUCLEAR PROGRAMME

News Middle East Netanyahu: World must act now to stop Iran's nuclear programme

Netanyahu: World must act now to stop Iran's nuclear programme

"The international community must act now to stop Iran," said a statement distributed by Netanyahu's office on Saturday. "The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years: The purpose of Iran’s nuclear programme is not peaceful," Netanyahu's statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday demanded that the international community take immediate action against Iran's nuclear programme following the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



The agency found that Iranian production of uranium that is almost suitable for weapons had jumped during the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.



"The international community must act now to stop Iran," said a statement distributed by Netanyahu's office on Saturday.



Tehran now has almost 409 kilograms of uranium with a purity of 60% - a rise of some 49% since the IAEA's quarterly assessment in February, the Vienna-based watchdog reported.



According to diplomatic sources, around 42 kilograms would be enough for a nuclear weapon if this uranium were enriched to 90%.



"The report strongly reinforces what Israel has been saying for years: The purpose of Iran's nuclear programme is not peaceful," Netanyahu's statement said.



"This is evident from the alarming scope of Iran's uranium enrichment activity. Such a level of enrichment exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever."



According to the Israeli leader, Iran is "totally determined to complete its nuclear weapons programme."



There has been much speculation about possible Israeli preparations to attack Iranian nuclear facilities due to fears that they are geared towards producing weapons – a claim denied by Tehran.



US President Donald Trump recently said he had warned Netanyahu not to take measures that could disrupt the talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.











