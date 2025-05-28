60 Gazan children dead from malnutrition as Israeli genocide enters 600th day: Health Ministry

At least 60 children have died from malnutrition in Gaza caused by Israel's ongoing blockade, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, as Tel Aviv's war entered its 600th day.

In a statement, the ministry warned of a deepening humanitarian and health catastrophe, with 22 of Gaza's 38 hospitals out of service due to Israeli strikes and the near-total collapse of the healthcare system.

According to the statement, 47% of essential medications and 65% of medical supplies are now unavailable.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, 477 patients have died while awaiting permission to leave Gaza for treatment abroad. Additionally, 41% of kidney failure patients have died due to lack of treatment and insufficient care, the ministry said.

Hospital bed occupancy has exceeded 106%, while only 50 of 104 operating rooms remain functional, it added.

Regarding infrastructure, the ministry said 25 of 34 oxygen stations have been destroyed, leaving only nine partially operational. All seven MRI machines in Gaza have been destroyed, rendering the territory entirely without this critical diagnostic service.

Only 49 of 110 hospital generators remain in operation and urgently require maintenance and fuel to stay running, the statement said.

The ministry accused Israel of deliberately targeting hospitals and health centers, raiding facilities and arresting medical personnel, patients, and displaced civilians sheltering inside.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.