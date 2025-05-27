Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during raid in Jericho

A 20-year-old Palestinian was killed early Tuesday during an Israeli military raid in Jericho, the eastern occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Medical sources confirmed to Wafa that Mohammed Yahya Jlayta succumbed to live bullet wounds sustained when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Arab neighborhood in central Jericho after midnight.

The Israeli forces reportedly fired live ammunition and stun grenades at residents during the raid, which included breaking into a civilian home, whereas Jlayta was critically injured before being pronounced dead.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 970 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





