5 more Palestinians killed in Israeli army fire in Gaza

Five more Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip, in the latest attacks in Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave, medics said on Tuesday.

A medical source said a child lost his life, while several people were injured in Israeli shelling of Al-Karama area in northwestern Gaza City.

Four more people, including a young girl, died of wounds they sustained in earlier Israeli strikes in Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis, the source added.

Witnesses said Israeli army forces opened fire towards the eastern areas of Gaza City and Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis. No information was yet available about injuries.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.





