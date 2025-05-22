NETANYAHUS INSISTENCE ON CONTINUING WAR ON GAZA HAMPERS CEASEFIRE TALKS, PRISONER RELEASE: HAMAS

The Palestinian Hamas group late on Wednesday said the recent statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on continuing his genocidal war on Gaza confirm his intention of undermining the ceasefire talks and the chances of prisoner release.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu reaffirmed his government's intention to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip and dismissed any agreement to end the war.

Hamas said in a statement that Netanyahu's remarks "confirm once again to the entire world that we are facing a criminal obsessed with murder and genocide, pushing the entire region toward the abyss to serve his political interests."

"Netanyahu's discussion of the (US President Donald) Trump plan for displacement (of Palestinians from Gaza) as one of the goals of his brutal war places the responsibility on Washington to clarify its position on the crime of forced displacement under the threat of genocide, at a time when it is playing the role of mediator to end the war," it added.

The Palestinian group said the international community "must take action to impose measures that ensure" ending the Israeli brutal war on Gaza, and to hold Netanyahu accountable "as he continues to confirm his intention to committing brutal genocide, starvation, and forced displacement, in defiance of all international laws and conventions."

Since February, Trump has repeatedly called to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination. His plan was rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Netanyahu's statements came as the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





