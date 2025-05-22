Israeli attacks kill 98 Gazans in last 24 hours: Heath Ministry

Israeli attacks killed at least 98 Palestinians in Gaza in the last 24 hours, a Health Ministry official said on Thursday.

"Many women and children were among the victims," the ministry's director-general, Munir al-Bursh, told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported deadly Israeli strikes on several homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians across the war-torn enclave in the last hours.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





